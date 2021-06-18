Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 301.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Upwork were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after buying an additional 1,327,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,500,000 after buying an additional 93,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 17.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,450,000 after buying an additional 769,212 shares in the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $60,848,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,988,000 after buying an additional 205,133 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPWK stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -303.81 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $52,779.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,068 shares of company stock worth $1,561,390. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

