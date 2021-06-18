Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $138,077,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 170.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 731,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,162,000 after acquiring an additional 460,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 548.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 390,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

STX stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

