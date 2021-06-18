Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $130,000 in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NAVI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,279 shares during the period. WBI Investments increased its stake in Navient by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 42,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Navient by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after buying an additional 208,692 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Navient by 34.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 512,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 131,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth about $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.83.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

NAVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

