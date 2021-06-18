Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $147,000 Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123,427 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $109,855,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 56.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,924,000 after purchasing an additional 454,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI opened at $106.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $108.18. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.62.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.42.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

