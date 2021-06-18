Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Harvard Bioscience presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

HBIO stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $293.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 126,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

