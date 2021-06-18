Harbour Investments Inc. Takes Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGLB. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after buying an additional 88,649 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,671,000. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 96,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGLB opened at $69.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $64.82 and a one year high of $74.42.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.