Harbour Investments Inc. Takes $90,000 Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 763,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 255,714 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3,315.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 102,234 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,338,000 after buying an additional 88,415 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,799,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 73,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

