Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,376 Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 63,310 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGM opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.87. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $14.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

