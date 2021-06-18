Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.63 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68.

