Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $55.16 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90.

