Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $87,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $114.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.76. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $114.85.

