Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $68,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCC opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.05 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

