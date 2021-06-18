Harbor Advisory Corp MA Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.07. 938,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,005,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

