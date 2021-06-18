Harbor Advisory Corp MA Purchases New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 420,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,954,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 92,039 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 123,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 14,453 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000.

EBND stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.36. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

