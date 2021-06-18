Harbor Advisory Corp MA Acquires 2,981 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 119,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.94. The stock had a trading volume of 567,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,993,839. The company has a market capitalization of $194.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

