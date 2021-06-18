Halma’s (HLMAF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Halma from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Halma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $39.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Halma has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

