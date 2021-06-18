Halma (LON:HLMA) PT Raised to GBX 2,575

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLMA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,289.17 ($29.91).

Halma stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,700 ($35.28). The stock had a trading volume of 3,084,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of £10.25 billion and a PE ratio of 50.37. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,125.81 ($27.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,883 ($37.67). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,593.94.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

