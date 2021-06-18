Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten Sells 25,912 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $616,187.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $282,300.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $367,800.00.

Shares of AMKR opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amkor Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Amkor Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

