Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Declares Dividend of $3.79

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) announced a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 3.7941 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Guangdong Investment stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.69. Guangdong Investment has a 12-month low of $70.85 and a 12-month high of $93.90.

Get Guangdong Investment alerts:

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Guangdong Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.