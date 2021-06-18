GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $12.56

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $12.93. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 26,655 shares trading hands.

GOTU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Nomura upgraded GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of -1.19.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

