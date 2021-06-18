Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stake Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

ASR stock opened at $184.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $193.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 5.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

