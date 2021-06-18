Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $204.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

ASR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.00.

NYSE ASR opened at $184.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.00. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,611,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,848,000 after purchasing an additional 183,348 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,854,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 230,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 117.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

