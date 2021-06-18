GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the May 13th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,041,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PHOT opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12. GrowLife has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57.

GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

GrowLife, Inc through its subsidiaries, distributes and sells cannabis products. The company offers its products through its e-commerce distribution channels comprising shopgrowlife.com, growlifeinc.com, and greners.com, as well as through its direct sales force. GrowLife, Inc is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

