Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Sells $851,500.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of -0.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

GO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

