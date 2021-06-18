Grin (GRIN) One Day Volume Hits $4.80 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $28.55 million and $4.80 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,556.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,214.61 or 0.06228354 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.16 or 0.01572572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.02 or 0.00435973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00147365 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00746910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.34 or 0.00436865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.18 or 0.00371738 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 76,132,200 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

