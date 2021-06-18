Greystone Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,000. Waste Management accounts for 1.8% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Waste Management by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 192,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after acquiring an additional 308,264 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $138.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

