Greystone Financial Group LLC Makes New $918,000 Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,572 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.63. 56,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.41 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.