Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.2% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.54. 103,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,078,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $200.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.10. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.85.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

