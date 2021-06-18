Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $8.74 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.2% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 30.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.54. The company had a trading volume of 103,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,558. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.85.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

