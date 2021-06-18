Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys 1,698 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.83. 24,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.94. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.