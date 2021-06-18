GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 696,600 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the May 13th total of 567,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,051 shares in the company, valued at $24,078,359.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GP. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.81. 20,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.82 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $413.89 million and a P/E ratio of -84.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenPower Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

