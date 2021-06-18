Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,734 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Regency Centers worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $58,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

NASDAQ REG opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.58. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at $786,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.