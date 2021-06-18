Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.70% of Momo worth $17,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Momo by 209.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Momo during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Momo by 270.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

MOMO opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.49. Momo Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.54.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOMO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

