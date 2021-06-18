Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 46,095 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 232.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,095 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,254 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $189.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $139.76 and a 52-week high of $204.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

