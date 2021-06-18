Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $18.64 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 95.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,884 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $18,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,887,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,196,000 after acquiring an additional 618,617 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after acquiring an additional 265,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,770,000 after acquiring an additional 230,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $263.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

