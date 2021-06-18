Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $11.94 Million Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 745.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,406,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,121,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $11,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,603,000 after buying an additional 32,386,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after buying an additional 8,397,697 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after buying an additional 5,907,703 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,938,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,693,000 after buying an additional 1,475,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,494,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after buying an additional 1,393,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITUB opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.0029 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

