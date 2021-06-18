Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 671,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,617,000 after purchasing an additional 139,485 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.74. The company had a trading volume of 105,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,993,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

