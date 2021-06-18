Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,300 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.49. 6,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,502. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

