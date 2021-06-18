Graham (NYSE:GHM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Graham (NYSE:GHM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.37 million.

GHM traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $14.03. 2,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.60 million, a PE ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 0.84. Graham has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Graham’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

