Gourmet Galaxy Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $632,689.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gourmet Galaxy

GUM is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

