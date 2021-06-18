Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 165.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,576,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after acquiring an additional 62,411 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,045.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,747.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,054.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 15.82 and a quick ratio of 15.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.23. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

