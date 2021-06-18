Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 558,900 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 655,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on GSBD. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

NYSE GSBD traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 532,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,417. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $20.64.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 96.76%. The firm had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.