Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 116% against the dollar. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $20,982.02 and approximately $1,964.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00057370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00135913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00180784 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,387.58 or 1.00193286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.10 or 0.00840092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

