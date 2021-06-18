Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $9.36

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $9.58. Gold Fields shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 47,023 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.
The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71.
About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.