Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $9.36

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $9.58. Gold Fields shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 47,023 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 83.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 11.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 540.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

