GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.88. GMS posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist boosted their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

NYSE:GMS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,443. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56. GMS has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $47.11.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 46,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $23,750,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,486,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.