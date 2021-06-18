Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 331,100 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the May 13th total of 246,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $35.08 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

