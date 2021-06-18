Glenview Trust Co Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.51 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

