Glenview Trust Co Takes $305,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $270.99 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.02 and a 1 year high of $285.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

