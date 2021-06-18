Glenview Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,537,000 after purchasing an additional 354,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 274.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 110,591 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in M/I Homes by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 122,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MHO shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $172,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,107,905. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

