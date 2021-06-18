Glenview Trust Co Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,301,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after purchasing an additional 121,031 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,467,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,762,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,913,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.49. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.42 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

